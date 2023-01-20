Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,381,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,437 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Ryan Specialty worth $56,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.43.

In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 86,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,375,592.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,458,771 shares in the company, valued at $252,990,060.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $396,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 564,228 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,125.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 86,178 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,458,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,990,060.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,044,848 shares of company stock worth $39,211,853. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 47.01%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

