Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,892,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $63,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIMC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 240.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $60.44.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 144.01%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Further Reading

