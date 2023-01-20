Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,426 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.95% of Eagle Bancorp worth $56,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,453,000 after buying an additional 77,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,186,000 after acquiring an additional 67,255 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 176,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 321,218 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $62.05.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 36.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EGBN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

