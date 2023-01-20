Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.95% of Eagle Bancorp worth $56,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 477.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 209.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $46.56 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

