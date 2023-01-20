Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $62,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 3,625 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,380 shares of company stock worth $4,706,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 260.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day moving average is $93.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BMRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

