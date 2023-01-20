Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,072,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Juniper Networks worth $57,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,186 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

