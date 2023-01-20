Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $55.45 Million Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $55,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWAV. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total transaction of $271,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,863,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total transaction of $271,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,863,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total value of $733,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,200 shares of company stock worth $13,556,199 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $175.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.19. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWAV. Bank of America boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.89.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Stories

