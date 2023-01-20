Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $55 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,951,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $54,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.93.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $47.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

