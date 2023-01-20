Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $58.55 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,772 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of HealthEquity worth $58,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $58.04 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average is $64.61.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.23.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

