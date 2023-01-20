Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $59.18 Million Stock Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,892,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 7.40% of AngioDynamics worth $59,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 46,173 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,093,000 after purchasing an additional 130,429 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,400,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 134,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGO stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $528.70 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.66. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $24.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

