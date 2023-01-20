Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $59.53 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 854,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $59,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kellogg by 379.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.31 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.50.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,800 shares of company stock valued at $35,881,712 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.