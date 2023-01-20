Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $61.67 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $61,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $408.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

