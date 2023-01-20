Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $65.89 Million Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.26% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $65,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,688,000 after acquiring an additional 648,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,367,000 after acquiring an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,765,000 after purchasing an additional 760,365 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,636,000 after purchasing an additional 206,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE WWE opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.13. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.97.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 54.64%. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.73 million. Research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.