Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,362 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $66,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 184.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average is $97.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $147.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

