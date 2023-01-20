Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $55,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 87,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.