Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,483,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $64,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Acushnet by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 324,564 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Acushnet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 403,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. 49.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acushnet Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GOLF opened at $45.85 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Acushnet had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GOLF. StockNews.com downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also

