Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 106.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 247,180 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Darden Restaurants worth $60,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $152.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $311,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,234. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

