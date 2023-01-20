Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $63,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,903,000 after acquiring an additional 213,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.38. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

