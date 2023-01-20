Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,596 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $59,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $361.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $431.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.06.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

