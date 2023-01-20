Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.48% of FMC worth $63,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in FMC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FMC by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in FMC by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in FMC by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in FMC by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $126.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.49.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

