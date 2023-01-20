Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,927,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Kraft Heinz worth $64,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,721,000 after purchasing an additional 602,359 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,314,000 after purchasing an additional 943,921 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,198,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,687,000 after purchasing an additional 234,098 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

