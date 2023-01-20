Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,387 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.30% of First American Financial worth $62,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 69.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

NYSE FAF opened at $59.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $78.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

