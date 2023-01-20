Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 162,011 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,967,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,011 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.21% of Federated Hermes worth $65,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHI. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 576.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,893,000 after buying an additional 1,417,871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth $31,280,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,450.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 964,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after buying an additional 902,609 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after buying an additional 690,423 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Trading Down 1.0 %

Federated Hermes stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.64. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $381.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,176,422.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $490,984.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,422.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,328 shares of company stock worth $3,524,104. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.