Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,118 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,118 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Veeva Systems worth $62,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $158.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $239.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,401,824 in the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

