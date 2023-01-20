Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 29,596 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $59,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 69,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 225,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $361.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.86. The company has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $431.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

