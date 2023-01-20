Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 547,669 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,514,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,669 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of Avnet worth $54,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $48,490,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 663,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after buying an additional 405,817 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,925,000 after buying an additional 292,882 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth $10,561,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 522,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,424,000 after buying an additional 219,184 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of AVT opened at $43.40 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

