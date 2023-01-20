Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,897 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Sun Communities worth $58,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SUI opened at $146.20 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $195.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.23.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.71%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

