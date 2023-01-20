Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,111 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $55,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 6,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Citigroup began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.33.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $442.31 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.56.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.