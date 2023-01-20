Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 730,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,754 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $57,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $83.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $89.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.42.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $666.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.66 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

