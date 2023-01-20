Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,796,926 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Valero Energy worth $59,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 54,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,145.2% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 85.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 24,231 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $138.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average is $119.18. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

