Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Short Interest Up 27.5% in December

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of VWE stock opened at 3.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.69 million, a P/E ratio of -100.30 and a beta of 1.52. Vintage Wine Estates has a twelve month low of 2.13 and a twelve month high of 11.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 3.29 and a 200 day moving average of 4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by -0.03. Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of 77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 64.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Vintage Wine Estates

Several analysts have weighed in on VWE shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 5.00.

In other Vintage Wine Estates news, Director Paul S. Walsh acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.60 per share, for a total transaction of 45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately 174,441.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy D. Proctor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.31 per share, with a total value of 33,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately 89,608.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.60 per share, with a total value of 45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 174,441.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth about $58,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

