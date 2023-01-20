Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 88,372 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,318,881.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,699,688 shares in the company, valued at $516,919,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 94,199 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $2,500,041.46.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,065 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,074,665.60.
- On Monday, January 9th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,801 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $899,605.85.
- On Friday, January 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,179 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $1,729,257.27.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,177 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $209,167.66.
- On Tuesday, December 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 6,850 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $175,291.50.
- On Thursday, December 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 95,144 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $2,480,404.08.
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,655,783.78.
- On Monday, December 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $240,644.75.
- On Friday, December 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,462 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,430,051.14.
Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:VIR opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $35.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.