Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 88,372 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,318,881.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,699,688 shares in the company, valued at $516,919,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Friday, January 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 94,199 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $2,500,041.46.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,065 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,074,665.60.

On Monday, January 9th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,801 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $899,605.85.

On Friday, January 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,179 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $1,729,257.27.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,177 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $209,167.66.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 6,850 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $175,291.50.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 95,144 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $2,480,404.08.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,655,783.78.

On Monday, December 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $240,644.75.

On Friday, December 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,462 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,430,051.14.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $35.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.