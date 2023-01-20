Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Down 2.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $6.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Virgin Galactic traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 112,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,033,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPCE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 337.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 27,154.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

