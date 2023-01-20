Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 85,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ VRPX opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.84.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virpax Pharmaceuticals
About Virpax Pharmaceuticals
Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.
