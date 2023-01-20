Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a growth of 192.6% from the December 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of JOET opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $30.78.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.334 dividend. This is a boost from Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 10,705.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter.

