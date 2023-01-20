Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a growth of 192.6% from the December 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of JOET opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $30.78.
Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.334 dividend. This is a boost from Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (JOET)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.