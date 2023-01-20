Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Chairman Marc Zandman Sells 44,161 Shares

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after purchasing an additional 218,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,970,000 after acquiring an additional 432,847 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,184,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,417 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,695,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,457,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,979,000 after acquiring an additional 102,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.