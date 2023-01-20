Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Vodacom Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VDMCY stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Vodacom Group has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $11.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

