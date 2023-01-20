Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Vodacom Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VDMCY stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Vodacom Group has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $11.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.
About Vodacom Group
