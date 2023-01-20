Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $161.00 at Morgan Stanley

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.42.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $138.83 on Tuesday. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 29,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 146,587 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,784,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.