Warren Lynn Frazier Sells 100,000 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,202,814.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Warren Lynn Frazier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

On Thursday, December 22nd, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $3,702,000.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 21,958 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $237,365.98.

On Thursday, November 17th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 75,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $750,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 72,489 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $716,916.21.

On Friday, November 11th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $944,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $568,000.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 72,189 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $399,205.17.

Nine Energy Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NINE opened at $14.64 on Friday. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $486.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 3.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $167.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.50) on shares of Nine Energy Service in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.