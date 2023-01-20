Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) EVP Cathy E. Cooper Sells 15,000 Shares

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Washington Federal

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAFD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,497,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 424,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,796,000 after acquiring an additional 381,753 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 641,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 288,104 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,281,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

