Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Short Interest Update

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the December 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 821,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,930 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $24,015,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 469,941 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1,567.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after buying an additional 384,789 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,869,000 after buying an additional 376,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.98. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFRD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Weatherford International from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

