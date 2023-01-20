Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.65.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.84.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

