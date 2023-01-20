Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $49.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.79 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.61). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

