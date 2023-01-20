Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WDOFF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

