Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Short Interest Up 66.7% in December

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Western Acquisition Ventures Price Performance

Shares of WAVS stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Western Acquisition Ventures has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $12.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Institutional Trading of Western Acquisition Ventures

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,853,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter worth $4,970,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,985,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,985,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 400,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 289,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Acquisition Ventures Company Profile

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and SaaS; and leisure and hospitality industries.

