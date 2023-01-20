Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $37.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $57,920,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 39.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 271,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 76,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

