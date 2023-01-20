Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of WHLR opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

In related news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll bought 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,131.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,138.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 43,160 shares of company stock worth $75,568. 40.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 400.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

