Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of WHLR opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.37.
In related news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll bought 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,131.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,138.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 43,160 shares of company stock worth $75,568. 40.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
