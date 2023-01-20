Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

