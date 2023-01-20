Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $119.16 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

