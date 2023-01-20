Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.09 and a 200 day moving average of $103.55. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $87.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTKWY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €126.00 ($136.96) to €129.00 ($140.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €130.00 ($141.30) to €124.00 ($134.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €113.00 ($122.83) to €108.00 ($117.39) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($125.00) to €116.00 ($126.09) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.74.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

